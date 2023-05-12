Application Process Opens for St. Louis Circuit Attorney

Missouri Governor Parson Opens Application Process for City of St. Louis Circuit Attorney

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) Wednesday, Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced that he has publicly posted an application for individuals seeking appointment as the City of St. Louis Circuit Attorney. Qualified individuals may apply at boards.mo.gov.

“We truly want the best person for the job who can restore law and order to our great City of St. Louis,” Governor Parson said. “The prosecutor we appoint has a real opportunity to make meaningful and lasting change that strengthens public safety. We encourage any qualified person who is committed to the rule of law and thinks they have what it takes for this challenge ahead to apply and be considered.”

The next St. Louis Circuit Attorney will need to be able to take over on June 1. Due to this short timeline, the application will close on Monday, May 15 at 12 p.m. so that names can be considered and an appointment announced prior to June 1. In addition to statutory requirements, the qualities being sought for the position can be found below:

Commitment to the written rule of law

Strong managerial experience

Record of fair and just application of state and local law

Member of the St. Louis community

St. Louis City Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner notified Governor Parson last week that she would be resigning her office, effective June 1, 2023. Governor Parson continues to meet with community leaders to assess the Office’s needs and how best to return law and order to the City moving forward.