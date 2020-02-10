Application Deadline Approaches for Pennsylvania State Wildlife Grant Program

HARRISBURG, PA (STL.News) The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) reminds potential applicants for the State Wildlife Grants Program that project applications must be received by 4 p.m. (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, February 19th, 2020 at the PFBC Headquarters located at 1601 Elmerton Avenue, Harrisburg, PA 17110.

The priority topic for the project will support amphibian and reptile Species of Greatest Conservation Need found in the 2015-2025 Pennsylvania Wildlife Action Plan. Fire management is an essential habitat management tool, yet gaps remain in understanding the effects of this activity on amphibians and reptiles. Information obtained through this project will help resource managers better understand any effects and, as needed, support development of best management practices for minimizing negative impacts to these animals.

For more information and an application packet, select State Wildlife Grant Program. The description of the 2019-2020 priority topic, application and budget file are listed under “SWG Call-for-Projects.”

Interested applicants with questions about the project should contact Chris Urban, Chief, Natural Diversity Section at (814)359-5113 or email curban@pa.gov. For questions about the State Wildlife Grant Program, contact Diana Day, Conservation Coordinator at (717)346-8137 or email diday@pa.gov