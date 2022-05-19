Apple introduces new professional training to support the growing IT workforce

New online courses and certifications for Apple device support, deployment, and management prepare workers for in-demand careers

(STL.News) Demand for skilled support and technical staff within the enterprise is growing, with jobs in computer and information systems in particular projected to grow faster than the average for all occupations from 2020 to 2030. As companies expand their use of technology, employees are demanding to use iPhone, iPad, and Mac at work, resulting in an increased need for IT professionals skilled in supporting and managing Apple products.

To help meet this growing demand, Apple today launched updated professional training and certifications for IT support and management. The training has been completely redesigned and moved to an online, self-paced format. Users can demonstrate their competency with two new exams and earn certification from Apple.

“More people than ever are using Mac, iPad, and iPhone to do their best work, and the demand for Apple-certified IT professionals has never been greater,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Enterprise and Education Marketing. “Apple Professional Training helps anyone with an interest in technology — whether they are changing careers or upping their skillset — pursue high-paying IT jobs with certifications that will stand out to potential employers. We believe deeply in inclusion in technology, so the new courses are self-paced and freely available, and we are working to ensure the ability to pay isn’t a barrier to earning Apple certification.”

Two new Apple Professional Training courses — Apple Device Support, and Apple Deployment and Management — are available today on training.apple.com. The courses are sequential and build on skills and concepts as the user progresses. At the completion of each course, new certification exams are available to demonstrate competence achieved at each level with corresponding digital badges from Apple. Each exam costs $149, and certification can be displayed on resumes, online profiles, and job boards, enabling users to stand out in job searches — and employers to find qualified candidates.

Apple device management and security company Jamf reported that its community of professionals who manage Apple products at work has grown by more than 150 percent since 2017 to more than 100k members. And companies like Ford are seeking to hire talent to manage their Apple products.

“Transforming Ford and delivering great value to our customers is being fueled by technology — including enabling our people to do their best work with the best tools as we create the digital factory of the future,” said Mike Amend, Ford’s chief enterprise technology officer. “As part of that process, we’re rolling out Mac as a choice for our employees. Apple’s new professional training certifications will help us attract highly talented IT people and see that they’re successful carrying out our Ford+ growth plan.”

Apple’s new IT training series begins with the Apple Device Support course. Through articles and guided exercises, the course covers the tools, services, and best practices used by a help desk professional, technical coordinator, or service provider for an organization’s Mac, iPhone, and iPad users. After completing an estimated 14 hours of learning content, users can take an exam to earn the Apple Certified Support Professional certification.

The second level of training in the IT series is the Apple Deployment and Management course, which covers how to configure, manage, and secure Apple products using mobile device management (MDM). Through an estimated 13 hours of content, users will cover developing a deployment strategy, using Apple Business Manager and Apple School Manager, and configuring devices with an MDM solution. Upon successful completion of the exam, users will receive the Apple Certified IT Professional certification.

To help those entering the workforce or changing careers, Apple is partnering with community colleges and universities to offer on-campus prep courses for the Apple Certified IT Professional badge. Through its Community Education Initiative (CEI), Apple will provide scholarships to cover the cost of the exams for participating students at its CEI partner institutions. Apple first worked with Austin Community College in Austin, Texas, to offer the Apple deployment course in early 2020, and is expanding to Maricopa Community Colleges in Chandler and Mesa, Arizona, this summer, with additional CEI schools to be announced. Ed Farm, an education nonprofit based in Birmingham, Alabama, will also offer prep courses for Apple’s certification exams this summer through the nonprofit’s ongoing partnership with Apple.

Apple has also partnered with the Mac Admins Foundation to ensure additional access to the new Apple exams. With underwriting from Apple, the foundation will offer vouchers to applicants with financial needs. As a new 501(c)(3) organization, two key tenets of the Mac Admins Foundation are making a welcoming and accessible organization to expand the profession and maintaining affordable access to all community resources. For more details and to apply, visit macadmins.org.

“There’s a lot to like about the all-new Apple Professional Training courses, which give users a solid grounding in the concepts and theory around supporting and deploying Apple products,” said Tom Bridge, the Mac Admins Foundation’s co-chair. “Furthermore, both Apple exams are fully representative of the depth and breadth of skills needed for success. This is an important milestone for the Mac Admins community — which has grown 48 percent since 2019. We’re excited to work with Apple in our new chapter as a 501(c)(3) and ensure that the certification is available to anyone with the passion to take a new step forward in their career.”

Apple Professional Training courses are available now at training.apple.com.