Aon plc Announces 5% Increase to Annual Cash Dividend

LONDON (STL.News) Aon plc (NYSE:AON), the leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions, announced today that the Board of Directors has authorized a 5% increase to its annual cash dividend paid quarterly on Aon’s outstanding Class A Ordinary Shares.

Consistent with the increase in the dividend, the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.46 per share on outstanding Class A Ordinary Shares, reflecting a 5% increase from $0.44 per share. The dividend is payable November 13, 2020 to shareholders of record on November 2, 2020.

