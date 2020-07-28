Antitrust Division Names Taylor Owings Acting Chief Of Staff

(STL.News) – Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim of the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division today announced that Taylor Owings will serve as Acting Chief of Staff and Senior Counsel of the Antitrust Division. Owings, who has served as Counsel to the Assistant Attorney General since February 2018, will replace outgoing Chief of Staff William Rinner. Rinner will continue to serve as Senior Counsel until his planned departure from the Department in the coming months.

“Taylor has excelled in her role as Counsel, advising on appellate and intellectual property issues, as well as overseeing matters in the Technology & Financial Services Section and civil matters in the San Francisco Office. In addition to her primary responsibilities, Taylor has made herself invaluable whenever a critical or novel issue comes up,” said Delrahim. “I fully expect to continue to rely on her wise counsel and for her to bring her great dedication and initiative to the role of Chief of Staff.”

For the past year, Owings has served on the leadership team organizing the Antitrust Division’s role in the Department’s on-going review of market-leading online platforms. For her work since entering the Department, she received the Assistant Attorney General’s Award of Distinction in 2018 and the Attorney General’s Award for Distinguished Service in 2019.

Prior to the Antitrust Division, Owings practiced antitrust law at law firms in San Francisco and Washington, D.C. She clerked for the Hon. Douglas H. Ginsburg of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia and the Hon. Richard J. Leon of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. She graduated Order of the Coif from Vanderbilt University Law School, where she served on the board of the Vanderbilt Law Review. She also has a Master of Science degree from the London School of Economics and a B.A. in Economics, magna cum laude, from Harvard College.

