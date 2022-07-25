Anthony Medina Sentenced for Bank Robberies

Phoenix Man, Anthony Medina Sentenced to 40 Months for Six Valley Bank Robberies

Last week, Anthony Medina, 36, of Phoenix, Arizona, was sentenced by United States District Judge John J. Tuchi to 40 months in prison. Medina previously pleaded guilty to two counts of Bank Robbery. Medina was also ordered to pay full restitution for losses sustained during the six bank robberies.

Over the course of two months in 2021, Medina committed six bank robberies. He stole money from Phoenix branches of Chase Bank, Desert Financial Credit Union, US Bank, and Wells Fargo Bank. Medina was apprehended after fleeing the scene of the sixth robbery. Medina committed the robberies to obtain money to purchase fentanyl and methamphetamine.

The FBI, assisted by the Phoenix Police Department, conducted the investigation in this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Coleen Schoch, District of Arizona, Phoenix, handled the prosecution.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today