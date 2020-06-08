Anthony Angel Rocha Arrested for Auto Theft and Felony in Visalia CA

Visalia, CA (STL.News) On June 7th, 2020 at approximately 1806 hours members of the Visalia Police Department responded to Golden West High School located at 1717 N. McAuliff Street in Visalia for a report of a male subject possibly stealing a forklift. Upon arrival a youth service officer located the suspect in the area of Lovers Lane and Houston Ave on a Gradall forklift. Officers followed the subject to the area of Lovers Lane and Norman Ave where they were able to take the suspect into custody without incident. The investigation revealed that prior to leaving the campus on the equipment the suspect had used the forklift to cause a significant amount of damage to a light pole and fencing on the campus. The suspect has been identified as 25 year old Anthony Angel Rocha. He was booked into the Tulare County Adult Pretrial Facility for auto theft and felony vandalism.