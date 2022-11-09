Anshul Saigal on his takeaways from the earning season

“The retail segment of the market has been very strong in recent times but our view is that this cycle is only just beginning. If we look at India in terms of retail borrowing and compare it to some of the comparable peers, we are probably one-fifth or one-sixth in terms of capacity of borrowing. That is the runway for growth in retail,” says Anshul Saigal, Head & Portfolio Manager, Kotak Mahindra AMC.

Given that now the earnings season is behind us, what have been some of the key hits and misses according to you? How have you been reading into the numbers?

So far, about 230 companies have delivered results out of Nifty 500 and amongst these companies, the one sector that stands out in terms of outperformance is the banking and finance space and that is where we are seeing earnings pick up, while in sectors like metals and some of the other cyclical sectors, the global linked sectors even IT to some extent, is where we are seeing earnings dips.

So overall, in this 230 stock pack, we are seeing a 8-9% dip in earnings for the first time in many quarters. Now while an earnings dip cannot be taken as a positive but we know that this is a one-off dip because metals and oil and gas sectors took a hit in this particular quarter because of commodity prices coming down.

The banking sector gives us succour. That is a sector which is showing broad-based uptick in earnings not only the frontline banks but the PSU pack are also seeing a significant uptick in earnings as also in margins. That is a good sign for the economy in general and for corporate India in particular.

That is our takeaway so far from the earnings season and it is also quite evident that the market at these valuations, does not have room for error. So any company which is missing expectations is getting hit and conversely sectors and companies which are doing well are being rewarded by this market. That is the takeaway we have from this earnings season so far.

« Back to recommendation stories

Banks are growing because they are lending. Banks have three components to their lending; one they give loans to retail folks, second they will give loans to corporates for capex which is new projects and third, incremental working capital. Which end of the market is borrowing because that means either they are optimistic or they are expanding?

The retail segment of the market has been very strong in recent times but our view is that this cycle is only just beginning. If we look at India in terms of retail borrowing and compare it to some of the comparable peers, we are probably one-fifth or one-sixth in terms of capacity of borrowing. That is the runway for growth in retail in our judgement.

