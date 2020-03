Washington, DC (STL.News) – The US Department of State released the following statement:

On behalf of the U.S. Department of State, I congratulate His Holiness Pope Francis upon the seventh anniversary of his election to the Chair of Saint Peter.

The United States and the Holy See cooperate closely to advance religious freedom, combat human trafficking, and promote human dignity around the world. I look forward to our continued partnership to promote democracy, freedom, and human rights

