Angela Rayner urges Labour to celebrate its achievements instead of talking ‘endlessly’ about its failures – UK politics live

‘Recall parliament’ – Starmer Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called for the recall of parliament to address the financial crisis. He urged the government to abandon the mini-budget measures which triggered the market turmoil. Speaking in Liverpool he told reporters: “The move by the Bank of England is very serious. “And I think many people will now be extremely worried about their mortgage, about prices going up, and now about their pensions. “The government has clearly lost control of the economy.” He added: “What the government needs to do now is recall parliament and abandon this budget before any more damage is done.” You can see the clip below: Updated at 08.57 EDT

Conservative backbench MPs have started to publicly criticise the measures unveiled by the Chancellor last Friday as part of his so-called growth plan and his handling of the fallout. Simon Hoare, the MP for North Dorset, branded the current approach “inept madness”. In the words of Norman Lamont on Black Wednesday: “today has been a very difficult day”. These are not circumstances beyond the control of Govt/Treasury . They were authored there. This inept madness cannot go on https://t.co/wSXrNlFt0q — Simon Hoare MP (@Simon4NDorset) September 28, 2022 Tory MP Robert Largan said he thinks it is a “mistake” to cut the top income tax rate of 45% when “the Government’s fiscal room for manoeuvre is so limited”. The High Peak MP tweeted: “Considering the Government’s Plan for Growth, there are a number of measures that I welcome. In particular, the announcement that the basic rate of income tax will be cut from 20% to 19% from next April. “However, I have serious reservations about a number of announcements made by the Chancellor. I do not believe that cutting the 45p Top Tax Rate is the right decision when the Government’s fiscal room for manoeuvre is so limited. In my view, this is a mistake. “This is a deeply worrying time. Elected officials need to be honest about the choices we face & Government needs to take a pragmatic, fiscally responsible approach on the short-term support needed for people & long-term strategic thinking to ensure our energy security.” However, I have serious reservations about a number of announcements made by the Chancellor. I do not believe that cutting the 45p Top Tax Rate is the right decision when the Government’s fiscal room for manoeuvre is so limited. In my view, this is a mistake. — Robert Largan (@robertlargan) September 28, 2022 Mel Stride, Conservative chairman of the Commons Treasury Committee, who backed Rishi Sunak for the leadership, warned “there’s a lot of concern within the parliamentary party, there’s no doubt about that”.

Chancellor tells City he is committed to “fiscal discipline” – Treasury The Treasury has published a read-out of a meeting between the Chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, and a host of representatives from sine of the biggest banks in the world. According to the statement, Kwarteng “underlined the government’s clear commitment to fiscal discipline” at a meeting aimed at reassuring the City amid market turmoil following Friday’s so-called mini-budget. Representatives from Bank of America, JP Morgan, Standard Chartered, Citi, UBS, Morgan Stanley and Bloomberg all attended the meeting. Kwarteng “underlined the government’s clear commitment to fiscal discipline and reiterated that he is working closely with the Governor of the Bank of England and the OBR ahead of delivering his Medium Term Fiscal Plan on 23 November”, the statement said. The Chancellor also discussed with attendees how last Friday’s Growth Plan will expand the supply side of the economy through tax incentives and reforms, helping to deliver greater opportunities and bear down on inflation. Ahead of the upcoming Big Bang 2.0 deregulatory moment for financial services, the Chancellor discussed potential sectoral reforms that are targeted at boosting growth, generating investment, and delivering higher wages across the UK. The Chancellor reiterated his view that ‘a strong UK economy has always depended on a strong financial services sector’. “Big Bang 2.0” is the nickname given by Kwarteng and his team to the package of deregulation reforms he plans to unveil this autumn.

Kwarteng should make urgent statement on crisis – shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves, shadow chancellor, has called on the chancellor to make an urgent statement on the unfolding economic crisis. People will be deeply worried about the cost of their mortgage, about their pensions, and about the impact this will have on their cost of living. This is a serious situation made in Downing Street and is the direct result of the Conservative Government’s reckless actions, which include tax cuts for the richest 1%. Their decisions will cause higher inflation and higher interest rates – and are not a credible plan for growth. The Chancellor must make an urgent statement on how he is going to fix the crisis that he has made. Rachel Reeves at the Labour conference on Monday Photograph: Nicola Tree/Getty Images

Pressure is mounting on the prime minister and chancellor to provide some kind of public response to the mounting economic crisis. The Liberal Democrats and SNP have both called for immediate action from Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng, who have both been conspicuously absent from the spotlight as the disastrous consequences of their so-called mini-budget unfold before everyone else’s eyes. The Liberal Democrat leader, Ed Davey, says Truss has “24 hours to fix this economic disaster”. We’ve now heard from the Bank of England but nothing at all from the prime minister. Every hour the prime minister and chancellor hide from this economic nightmare increases the chances of interest rates spiralling out of control and people losing their homes. We can’t wait till the Conservatives’ proposed November statement to rescue the pound and property market. For the sake of the country, Liz Truss must act now. The deputy leader of the SNP, Keith Brown, said Truss had disappeared without a trace. It is astounding that Liz Truss has not made a single public appearance or statement since last Friday. It is time for her to come out of hiding and at least make the pretence of leading the country through this self-inflicted crisis. Sadly, it’s not the first time the Westminster government has gone Awol during this cost-of-living crisis. They abandoned their posts for months whilst the Tory party dealt with replacing the disgraceful Boris Johnson. The country will be asking why they bothered. The new prime minister, after less than a month in office, has plunged the country into chaos and has now disappeared while millions of households are being pushed into hardship. It is disgraceful. Updated at 08.36 EDT

Tory MP on economic turmoil: 'Politically this is extinction level for us. It's all over. 'Half of my colleagues realise it, the Q is just how quickly will the other half catch up.' MP predicts party may remove Truss, but doubts whether that would prevent an electoral rout — Lucy Fisher (@LOS_Fisher) September 28, 2022

Before Angela Rayner closed the Labour conference, there was a speech to delegates from the Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya. As PA Media reports, she said the UK “must continue to lead the global fight against tyranny and oppression”. PA says: Tsikhanouskaya ran against authoritarian leader – and ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin – Alexander Lukashenko in Belarus’ 2020 election before being pressured to leave the country. She praised the UK’s role in supporting Ukraine, saying it has “become an example and inspiration to many others”. She said: “The UK must continue to lead the global fight against tyranny and oppression. People all over the world look to you for your strength. We are together on the front line in the fight for democracy. “Our fates are intertwined. A threat to democracy in one country is a threat to the whole world. Without victory in Ukraine a free Belarus is impossible, and without a free Belarus there can be no lasting peace in Europe.’” Belarus, a close ally of Russia, was used as a launch point for the invasion of its southern neighbour by Mr Putin’s forces. In August last year, Tsikhanouskaya visited Downing Street, where then-prime minister Boris Johnson said the UK is “on the side” of the pro-democracy Belarusian opposition leader. Tsikhanouskaya also told the conference in Liverpool about a journalist who she said was imprisoned for treason. She said the journalist is a fan of Liverpool Football Club, and that every day he sings the club’s anthem, You’ll Never Walk Alone. “In his letters from prison he puts these lines from Liverpool’s anthem: walk on, walk on, with hope in your heart, and you will never walk alone, you will never walk alone,” she said, to applause from the crowd. And on our path to freedom and democracy, we never walked alone. You can’t even imagine how much support we have received from all over the world.” Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya being applauded by Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner at the Labour conference. Photograph: Henry Nicholls/Reuters

Keir Starmer on the platform with Angela Rayner after her speech. Photograph: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Rayner says this conference has shown the shadow cabinet is “a team with a plan”. She goes on to summarise some of the policies announced or confirmed this week. 70% home ownership, our renters’ charter and a clamp down on buy-to-let. Council housing, council housing, council housing. The Hillsborough law, a domestic abuse register and a new football regulator. Sewage sanctions, job centre reform and a transformational industrial strategy. Insulation, innovation, inspiration, All in one. 13,000 more police officers to keep our communities safe. New Navy ships built by unionised workers in British shipyards. Closing the tax break for private schools, to fund education for all. Free school breakfasts for children. New bus services in public hands. And as contracts expire, restoring public ownership of the railways. Conference, our shadow cabinet has shown what a Labour government will be radical. She ends saying how the party “how together we will transform this country”. Updated at 07.34 EDT

Rayner turns to Boris Johnson. Then there’s Boris Johnson. I do owe him one apology. I said he couldn’t organise a booze up in a brewery. Turns out he could organise a booze up pretty much anywhere … He ended his time claiming he was forced from office by the ‘deep state’. The only deep state that forced him from office was the one he left our country in. Rayner apologises for going on about Johnson, but says she wanted to use all her jokes about him before people forget who he is.

Rayner goes on to criticise Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng’s trickle-down economics approach. She says: The new prime minister and her chancellor have said it out loud. The problem is that British workers are idlers not grafters. The irony. From this lot!! Liz Truss said she doesn’t like hand-outs. Then handed £150bn to the energy giants. They believe in hand-outs alright. It’s the same with her other top priority – unlimited bankers’ bonuses. It’s the same old ideology. You incentivise the richest by giving them more money. You incentivise the rest of us by taking it away. Conference, it hasn’t worked before and it won’t wash now. Updated at 07.32 EDT

Rayner turns to Kwasi Kwarteng, the chancellor. To think this was the party that claimed they were for sound money. That’s what one high-flying new Tory MP certainly thought in 2012. He wrote a pamphlet demanding a balanced budget every year. He said: “Fiscal prudence is the very least we should expect from a chancellor.” And if they failed, they should face a 20% pay cut. That Tory MP must be absolutely furious with the new Tory chancellor – except he is the new Tory chancellor. I’ve got a funny feeling he won’t be taking that pay cut either. Pay cuts are for other people. Updated at 07.24 EDT

Rayner says Labour has shown it would deliver a more competent government than the Tories. Liz Truss’s government is plunging the country into chaos, she says. Rayner goes on: Tough on crime? They brought crime to Number 10. Defenders of the free market? The market’s in free fall. England’s green and pleasant land? Frack it. From the party of stability to causing earthquakes. From the party of business, to a slap down from the IMF. From the party of serious government to the party of parties. Liz Truss has even crashed the pork market. Now … that. Is. A. Disgrace. You’d think that snouts in the trough was the one thing they could manage. Rayner is at least the third speaker from the platform to mock Truss’s infamous cheese speech. Updated at 07.24 EDT

Rayner urges Labour to celebrate its achievements in government, instead of talking ‘endlessly’ about where it failed At the Labour conference Angela Rayner, the deputy leader, is giving the closing speech of the event. She starts by saying that, although she is proud of Labour’s traditions, “there is one part of our history that I will never celebrate – losing elections”. And she says that, although Labour likes to talk about what more it should do, it should celebrate its successes more. She goes on: When the Tories deliver 1% of what they promised, they talk endlessly about that 1% and we never hear about the list of broken promises. When we deliver 99% of what we promised, we talk endlessly about the 1% we didn’t instead. Just think about the historic Labour governments and their legacy. They didn’t please all of our movement all of the time, including me. But those Labour governments made history. The NHS. Social security. The welfare state. Council housing. Modern higher education. The Open University. Decriminalising homosexuality. Outlawing racial discrimination. Introducing equal pay. The national minimum wage. Sure Start. The Good Friday agreement. Civil partnerships. The Equality Act. The Human Rights Act. The world’s first Climate Change Act. Conference, if we’re not proud of ourselves, don’t expect anyone else to do it for us. Angela Rayner addressing Labour conference. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters Updated at 08.38 EDT

Having five education secretaries in year has failed children, says Bridget Phillipson In her speech to the Labour conference Bridget Phillipson, the shadow education secretary, pointed out that the UK government had got through five education secretaries within a year. Gavin Williamson was sacked in the reshuffle on 15 September 2021. He was replaced by Nadhim Zahawi, who was replaced by Michelle Donelan when Zahawi got promoted after Rishi Sunak resigned. Donelan quit within two days, joining the exodus of ministers from Boris Johnson’s government, and she was replaced by James Cleverly on an interim basis before Kit Malthouse got the job properly when Liz Truss formed her government. He was appointed on 6 September. Phillipson said: Education, under this government is like a school maths problem. If you have five education secretaries in one year. Three of them, who haven’t got a clue what they are doing. Two of them, who want a return to the fifties. What have you got left? I’ll tell you. A government that is failing our children. Childcare in crisis. A recovery programme in chaos. School buildings collapsing. A skills system unfit for today, never mind tomorrow. Universities treated as a political battleground, not a public good. Bridget Phillipson addressing the conference. Photograph: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images Updated at 07.12 EDT

The Conservative peer Daniel Hannan has a novel take on the currency crisis. In an article for ConservativeHome, he argues that the pound has been tanking since the mini-budget last week not because the markets have lost confidence in the government to manage the public finances, but because they now expect Labour to win the next election. He says: What the sterling sell-off may have reflected … is the belief that this budget has made a Labour victory more likely. For, although the economics were sound, the politics were always going to be difficult. Few voters get the counterintuitive logic of the Laffer Curve. A government might earn more revenue from a 40p than a 45p tax rate; but it will lose votes from those who refuse to believe it. A government might enlarge the economy, and so have more to spend on public services, if it scraps the EU’s limit on bankers’ bonuses. But the voters who make a logical assessment of their interest will be outnumbered by those want something – anything – done to make bankers’ lives harder. In other words (and I am aware of how much this runs against the current narrative) what we have seen since Friday is partly a market adjustment to the increased probability that Sir Keir Starmer will win in 2024 or 2025 – leading to higher taxes, higher spending, and a weaker economy. The more conventional view is that Labour is soaring in the polls because the economy is tanking, not the other way round.

Labour would guarantee patients access to mental health treatment within month, says Allin-Khan And in her speech to the conference, Rosena Allin-Khan, the shadow minister for mental health, said that the next Labour government would guarantee access to mental health treatment within a month. It would also recruit more mental health staff, establish mental health support in every school and open mental health hubs for under-25s in every community, with no need for referral. She said: Whenever I meet patients and staff, all over the country, people ask me the same thing, “What practical difference will Labour’s pledges make to me?” It’s a good question. Conference, here’s the answer: Our resolute commitment to prevention, early intervention and timely treatment will make the difference. Rosena Allin-Khan addressing the conference this morning. Photograph: Henry Nicholls/Reuters