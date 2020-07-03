General

Angel Holguin Died in Fatal Crash on Zaragoza Rd El Paso

07/03/2020
Publisher 2

El Paso, TX (STL.News)  Special Traffic Investigators were called in the early morning hours of June 14th to the 3200 block of N Zaragoza Rd reference a single vehicle collision.  The investigation revealed 42 –year old Angel Holguin was operating a 2012 Harley  Davidson Motorcycle with 36 –year old Angelica Sanchez riding as a passenger.  Holguin was northbound on Zaragoza when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a curb.

Both Holguin and Sanchez were ejected from the motorcycle and suffered injuries.  Sanchez suffered a non-life threatening head injury and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.  Holguin suffered a life threatening head injury and was also transported.  Holguin later died on June 30th due to complications from his injuries.  Neither Holguin, nor Sanchez, was wearing a helmet.  Speed and alcohol are believed to be contributing factors in this collision.  This is the 42nd traffic fatality compared to 32 this time last year.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE