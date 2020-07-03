Angel Holguin Died in Fatal Crash on Zaragoza Rd El Paso

El Paso, TX (STL.News) Special Traffic Investigators were called in the early morning hours of June 14th to the 3200 block of N Zaragoza Rd reference a single vehicle collision. The investigation revealed 42 –year old Angel Holguin was operating a 2012 Harley Davidson Motorcycle with 36 –year old Angelica Sanchez riding as a passenger. Holguin was northbound on Zaragoza when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a curb.

Both Holguin and Sanchez were ejected from the motorcycle and suffered injuries. Sanchez suffered a non-life threatening head injury and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Holguin suffered a life threatening head injury and was also transported. Holguin later died on June 30th due to complications from his injuries. Neither Holguin, nor Sanchez, was wearing a helmet. Speed and alcohol are believed to be contributing factors in this collision. This is the 42nd traffic fatality compared to 32 this time last year.

