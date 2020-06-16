Angel Encarnacion Arrested for Theft by Deception by Nashua Police

Angel Encarnacion – Charged with Theft by Deception – Consolidation, Attempted Theft by Deception – Consolidation, and Issuing Bad Checks

NASHUA, NH (STL.News) On June 12, 2020 at approximately 8:26 am, members of the Nashua Police Department’s Uniform Field Operations Bureau arrested Angel Encarnacion, age 24, of 18 Caron Ave, Nashua, NH on an active arrest warrant charging him with one count of Theft by Deception Consolidated, Class B Felony, one count of Attempted Theft by Deception-Consolidated, Class A Felony, one count of Issuing Bad Checks, Class B Felony and two counts of Issuing Bad Checks, Class B Misdemeanor.

On February 5, 2020 the Nashua Police Department was notified by a financial institution of a suspected Theft by Deception that had occurred at one of their branch locations within Nashua. Angel Encarnacion was identified as the suspect in the investigation. The investigation was furthered by Detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigation Division. During the course of the investigation it was determined that Encarnacion issued a number of checks knowing there were insufficient funds to support the checks and subsequently withdrew the money from his account before the check was returned. Based on the information received during the course of the investigation, Detectives applied for and were granted an arrest warrant charging Encarnacion with Theft by Deception-Consolidated, Class B Felony.

