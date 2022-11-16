Amisha Vora acquires Prabhudas Lilladher Group

The Prabhudas Lilladher Group’s co-owner and joint managing director, Amisha Vora, has acquired the company and will now be the chairperson and managing director of the PL Group. She now holds a 96% stake in the group’s holding company, up from 24%.

The acquisition has been approved by the SEBI, the BSE and the NSE, the RBI, and the other regulators of respective PL Group companies, the company said in a press note.

“My mission is to ensure that we at PL continue to work towards converting our client’s savings into wealth. The PL brand has been built on the values of ‘Trust, Transparency, and Ethical Practices. We will continue to build our businesses on these core values of PL, which are ingrained in our DNA,” said Amisha Vora.

She said about her vision for the next decade: “PL will focus on being a value-added integrated financial services provider with stellar research at its core. We believe that quantitative research is the future, and we will work towards taking a leading position in quant-based asset and wealth management services.”

After dedicating 50 valuable years to the PL Group and upon crossing 75 years of age, Arun Sheth, Chairman of the Group, has decided to retire. Dilip Bhat, Joint MD, would also move on after 22 years. The Group’s Vice Chairman, Dhiren Sheth, will continue his association through his position on the Board of Directors as a Non-Executive Director.

Amisha has been associated with the PL Group since 2000 and became a 24% stake owner & Jt. MD of the Group in the year 2007. In her 20+ years of association, she has played a key role in diversifying and strengthening the Group.

