Ameren Missouri donates 100 air conditioners and LED light bulbs to Central Missouri agencies

As summer approaches and Missourians face heightened financial hardship resulting from the pandemic, Ameren Missouri urges customers to apply for the new COVID-19 Clean Slate program

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) Friday, Ameren Missouri and Cooldownmissouri.org donated 100 energy efficient air conditioners and packages of LED light bulbs to the Samaritan Center in Jefferson City and the Hope House of Miller County in Lake Ozark.

Every summer brings the challenge of staying cool as temperatures rise, especially for seniors, the physically disabled and low-income families. That’s why Ameren Missouri is once again partnering with Cooldownmissouri.org, a not-for-profit public education and resource charity, to help vulnerable customers beat the heat this summer.

“The summer heat in our region can be extremely dangerous for people without access to air conditioning, particularly for seniors and those with medical conditions,” said Marty Lyons, chairman and president of Ameren Missouri. “Our partnership with Cooldownmissouri.org and the social service and community action agencies from across our service territory helps ensure our customers can stay safe and healthy as temperatures begin to rise.”

Ameren Missouri also just launched its COVID-19 Clean Slate program. The program is designed to help income-eligible customers clear the remaining balance on their account after paying 25% of the current balance. Funding is available now and is expected to benefit approximately 9,000 households.

“We know the economic impact of the coronavirus is far-reaching and worrisome for so many families,” said Tara Oglesby, vice president of customer experience for Ameren Missouri. “In some cases, this has led to high customer bill balances, which is why we created the COVID-19 Clean Slate program to stabilize the situation and help these customers in need get a fresh start by helping with their utility bill balances.”

Information about the COVID-19 Clean Slate program can be found at AmerenMissouri.com/CleanSlate, or by calling Ameren Missouri at (800) 552-7583.

This year’s air conditioner donation marks the 20th anniversary of Cooldownmissouri’s “Save our Seniors” Cooling Summer Project and the 15th year of participation by Ameren Missouri, resulting in more than 8,500 window air conditioning units delivered to qualified seniors and physically disabled customers across the region. The air conditioners are ENERGY STAR®-certified units, and on average, cost less than a dollar a day to operate.