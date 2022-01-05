Aluminum Shapes – Settles for $1 Million with DOL

U.S. Department of Labor secures $1M settlement with New Jersey aluminum foundry, Aluminum Shapes, LLC to resolve long-standing worker safety, health violations

Aluminum Shapes LLC accepts willful, repeat citations; agrees to abatement measures.

DELAIR, NJ (STL.News) Aluminum Shapes LLC will affirm a $1 million penalty and accept ten willful, 15 repeat, and 55 serious violations and one other-than-serious citation in a settlement agreement to resolve two long-running U.S. Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration cases related to a fatality and a series of employee injuries at the company’s Delair plant.

The company also agreed to implement enhanced abatement measures, including developing a comprehensive safety and health plan, retaining a full-time safety professional with demonstrated experience in lockout/tagout and confined space compliance, and implementing additional employee training.

“While this settlement can never reverse the senseless loss of life and serious injuries that occurred, it goes a long way in ensuring employer accountability and providing key worker protections to prevent future incidents,” said Regional Solicitor of Labor Jeffrey S. Rogoff in New York. “The agreement further demonstrates the U.S. Department of Labor’s commitment to pursue every available opportunity to enforce workplace safety laws.”

Trial attorneys from the Regional Office of the Solicitor in New York negotiated the settlement.

SOURCE: U.S. Department of Labor (Jan. 4, 2022)