Alton Himes Sentenced to 19 Months Federal Prison

Alton Himes Sentenced to 19 Months in Federal Prison for Bank Larceny

SIOUX FALLS, SD (STL.News) United States Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell announced Friday that U.S. District Judge Karen E. Schreier sentenced a Houston, Texas man convicted of Bank Larceny. The sentencing took place on May 15, 2023, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Alton Himes, age 25, was sentenced to 19 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release. In addition, he was ordered to pay approximately $100,000 in restitution and $100 as a statutorily required special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

Himes was indicted for Bank Larceny and Transportation of Stolen Money by a federal grand jury in September 2022. He pleaded guilty to Bank Larceny on March 1, 2023.

According to court documents, on December 2, 2021, in the early morning hours, Himes, and his three co-defendants, approached an automated teller machine (ATM) belonging to Dakotaland Federal Credit Union located in Madison, South Dakota. One of the vehicles that Defendant Himes and his co-defendants were driving at that time was a stolen Ford F-350 pickup truck. The truck was stolen from a parking lot located on the campus of South Dakota State University in Brookings, South Dakota.

Himes and his co-defendants used the stolen truck and towing equipment, including straps and J-hooks, to physically break into the ATM and remove three cash boxes. After forcefully removing the boxes, Himes and his co-defendants stole the boxes and fled the area in the stolen pickup truck. They then traveled across state lines with the stolen cash.

The ATM was destroyed in the process of the larceny and was deemed a total loss, costing over $30,000 to replace. The total amount of cash stolen was $32,300, and it belonged to Dakotaland Federal Credit Union.

Himes’s co-defendants – Kytorrion Young, Keivon Jones, and Kendrick Kennedy – knowingly participated with Himes in carrying out bank larceny. Each is awaiting sentencing.

This case was investigated by the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeremy R. Jehangiri prosecuted the case.

Himes was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service to continue serving his sentence.

SOURCE: U.S. Department of Justice