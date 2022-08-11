Allen Anthony Charged with Firearms Violations

Farmington man, Allen Anthony Gonzales charged with federal firearms violations

Alexander M.M. Uballez, United States Attorney for the District of New Mexico, announced that Allen Anthony Gonzales was charged by criminal complaint with being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition. Gonzales, 46, of Farmington, New Mexico, appeared in federal court for a detention hearing on Aug. 1 and will remain in custody pending trial, which has not been scheduled.

As alleged in the complaint, on July 22, agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) obtained and executed a search warrant for Gonzales’ residence on Auburn Avenue. During the search, law enforcement located and seized 26 firearms and a large amount of ammunition.

Gonzales was previously convicted of multiple felonies in California, including voluntary manslaughter, armed robbery, fraudulent checks, domestic violence and possession of a controlled substance. As a convicted felon, Gonzales cannot legally possess firearms or ammunition.

A complaint is only an allegation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. If convicted, Gonzales faces up to 10 years in prison.

ATF and the Farmington Police Department investigated this case. Assistant United States Attorneys Anderson Hatfield and Timothy D. Trembley are prosecuting the case.

