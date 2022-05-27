Albuquerque: Isaiah Osorio Charged with Smuggling Aliens

Albuquerque Man, Isaiah Osorio Charged with Smuggling Aliens and Placing Life in Jeopardy

(STL.News) Isaiah Osorio, 23, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, was charged by criminal complaint with Transportation of Illegal Aliens for Profit while Placing in Jeopardy the Life of Any Person and High Speed Flight from an Immigration Checkpoint. Osorio was arrested on May 24 and appeared in federal court yesterday afternoon.

The complaint alleges that Osorio met an alien smuggling coordinator on Facebook and then arranged the smuggling event through WhatsApp communications. On May 24, Osorio drove to southern Arizona and picked up multiple undocumented non-citizens. After transporting the individuals for approximately half an hour, Osorio noticed law enforcement behind him. He stopped and began yelling at his passengers to get out. The last passenger had not fully exited the vehicle when Osorio pushed him out and started driving again. The passenger fell and Osorio ran over him as he fled from law enforcement.

United States Border Patrol immediately rendered aid and called for emergency medical services to respond. The passenger was transported to the hospital where he was treated for injuries including abrasions and head trauma. Osorio later fled from a Border Patrol immigration checkpoint before eventually yielding to agents.

A criminal complaint is merely an allegation of criminal conduct, not evidence. An individual is presumed innocent until evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Customs and Border Protection’s U.S. Border Patrol is conducting the investigation in this case. The United States Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona, Tucson, is handling the prosecution.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today