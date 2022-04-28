Albany: Josef Jarvis Sentenced for Possessing a Firearm

Albany Man, Josef Jarvis Sentenced for Possessing a Firearm as a Felon at Albany International Airport

(STL.News) Josef Jarvis, age 32, of Albany, was sentenced today to 46 months in prison for unlawfully possessing a firearm as a felon at the Albany International Airport. The announcement was made by United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman and Janeen DiGuiseppi, Special Agent in Charge of the Albany Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

As part of his guilty plea, Jarvis, who has prior felony convictions for racketeering and weapons offenses, admitted that he possessed a loaded handgun and ammunition while attempting to pass through a security checkpoint at Albany International Airport before boarding a flight on August 16, 2021.

Chief United States District Judge Glenn T. Suddaby also imposed a 3-year term of supervised release, which will start after Jarvis is released from prison.

This case was investigated by the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF), the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), and the Albany County Sheriff’s Office. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander Wentworth-Ping.

