Akshaya Partners with World Tennis League for 'phygital' NFTs

NFT platform Akshaya.io has partnered with the World Tennis League. The ‘Phygital’ marketplace will allow fans to buy official World Tennis League (WTL) team jerseys autographed by players as well as a 3D digital NFT.

At the inaugural World Tennis League this week in Dubai, other than collecting the phygital memorabilia, fans can meet the sport’s biggest stars, including Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek, which can be preserved as an NFT.

The World Tennis League (WTL), a new mixed-gender team competition, will take place at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai from December 19–24, between four teams each with 18 of the top ATP and WTA Tour players.

The marketplace combines Metaverse and NFTs to let users claim ownership of both physical and digital assets with verified proof of authenticity. It deals in rare artefacts to those interested in dealing with uncommon collectables.

Ganesh Raju, CEO, Akshaya, said that this is a fantastic and incredibly rare opportunity to make use of our physical, tactile, and digital experiences provided during the historic and inaugural World Tennis League in Dubai.

“Having an exclusive behind-the-scenes in-person meeting with some of the greatest tennis stars of all time is an unforgettable experience that will be forever preserved as an NFT,” he added.

Since its launch, Akshaya.io, partnered businesses with the ‘phygital’ offerings dealing in jewellery, upscale furniture, artefacts, sports, entertainment and more.

The NFT market size increased to $41 billion in the previous year and is anticipated to reach $80 billion by the following year, with the Metaverse expected to reach over $1 trillion over the next two years.

Through internal accruals from the founder and seed investors, Akshaya.io has so far invested $10 million to create a solid technological platform that is ready to offer a distinctive experience to its partners and clients.

Akshaya.io currently has a store presence in 45 cities around India, Bangladesh, and Nepal and has solid relationships with potential business partners. The Akshaya.io platform will be used by partners to construct or add their NFTs.

