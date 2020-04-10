Akron man Matthew Barlow charged with possession and receipt of child pornography

(STL.News) – Matthew Barlow, age 38, of Akron was arrested this week on a federal complaint charging him with possession/access with intent to view child pornography and receipt of child pornography.

According to the affidavit in support of the complaint, from February 2016 through March 2020, Barlow used an email account to receive and possess approximately 1,483 images of child pornography which contained visual depictions of real minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Furthermore, the affidavit states that some of the images may have depicted a minor that had previously lived with Barlow.

Barlow is a registered sex offender and has been previously convicted of “Pandering Sexual Matter Involving Minor” in 2016 and “Illegal Use of Minor in Nude Material or Performance” in 2018.

A complaint is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. A defendant is entitled to a fair trial in which it will be the government’s burden to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

This investigation is being conducted by the Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations and the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children (“ICAC”) Task Force. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Carol M. Skutnik.

