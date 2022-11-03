Ajanta Pharma Q2 Results: Profit dips 20% YoY to Rs 156.6 crore

on Thursday reported a 20 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 156.6 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, impacted by higher expenses and lower sales in the US generics market . The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 195.94 crore in the same period last fiscal, Ajanta Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 938.1 crore, as against Rs 884.8 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses were higher at Rs 775.45 crore, as against Rs 653.92 crore in the same period a year ago.

In the second quarter, India sales were at Rs 314 crore, as against Rs 248 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, a growth of 27 per cent.

Export sales were at Rs 615 crore, as compared to Rs 611 crore in the same quarter a year-ago, a growth of 1 per cent. US generic sales were down 5 per cent at Rs 185 crore as compared to Rs 194 crore in the same period last fiscal, it added.

The board of directors have approved payment of interim dividend Rs 7 per equity share of face value of Rs 2 each, the filing said.