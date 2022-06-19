Russia Says Ukraine Generals Killed In Kalibr Missile Strike, and NATO Chief Sees War Lasting ‘Years’
Russian defense ministry claims its Iskander missiles struck a tank repair plant in Kharkiv. The ministry also said it had destroyed 10 howitzers and up to 20 military vehicles in the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Zelensky has vowed to retake areas of southern Ukraine occupied by Russian troops. The British Ministry of Defence claims that Russian troops invading Ukraine probably suffer from “especially troubled morale.”
