UK Prime Minister on the war in Ukraine

Sky News’ Political Editor Beth Rigby speaks to Prime Minister Boris Johnson about the war in Ukraine and the UK’s response.
Asked if Russia’s potential use of chemical weapons was a red line, which could push the UK to military involvement, Mr. Johnson said it was an ‘agonizing’ situation. Still, there was no Western country where that kind of involvement was on the agenda.
He described Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as “one of the most extraordinary leaders of recent times.”
But he defended the UK’s response to the Ukrainian refugee crisis, saying his government wanted to be ‘generous but fair.’
