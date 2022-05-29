Russia makes advances in Donbas region

Russia is making advances in the Donbas region, and Putin is ready to talk’ about lifting the grain blockade.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the situation was “indescribably difficult” in the country’s east, where Russian forces are making gains.
“The situation is very complicated, especially in those areas in the Donbas and Kharkiv region, where the Russian army is trying to squeeze at least some result for themselves,” Zelenskyy said in his Saturday video address.
Russian forces stepped up their assault on Severodonetsk on Saturday after claiming to have captured the nearby rail hub of Lyman.
“But our defenses are holding up. It’s indescribably difficult there,” Zelenskyy said.
