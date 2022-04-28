Russia Introduces Ruble As Currency in Kherson, UK Says Will Ensure Nato-Standard Arms for Ukraine
Russia’s RIA news agency claims that Ukrainian forces used Tochka-U ballistic missiles to target Kherson’s city center. The Russian news agency said that the missile was fired from the Mykolaiv region. A Russian journalist reportedly claims that he found fragments of the Tochka-U missile on the ground. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov says the country has to face “extremely difficult weeks” ahead. The interior ministry of Moldova’s breakaway region of Transnistria claims that it came under attack from Ukraine. However, Ukraine has accused Russia of staging the attacks in the Transnistria region.
