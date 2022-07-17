Russia ‘Destroys’ Harpoon Missile Depot

Russia ‘Destroys’ Harpoon Missile Depot, Ukraine ‘Repels’ Attacks, UK Military Chief’s Warning

Russia’s defense ministry said it shot down a Ukrainian MI-17 helicopter near Sloviansk and a SU-25 aircraft in Kharkiv.  Moscow also said its long-range air-based missiles destroyed a depot in an industrial zone in the southern Ukrainian city of Odessa.  Russia claimed the depot was used to store Harpoon anti-ship missiles delivered to Ukraine by NATO countries.  Russia said it had used ground-based weapons to destroy a HIMARS launcher and a resupply vehicle near Krasnoarmeisk in Donetsk.

