Putin’s missiles destroy Command Centre in Dnipropetrovsk; Ukraine Generals ‘killed’ in a strike.
As many as 50 Ukrainian armed force officers and generals have reportedly been killed after Russia launched Kalibr missiles to destroy Western-supplied M777 howitzers and armored vehicles. Putin’s troops pounded a command center in eastern Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk, resulting in ‘heavy casualties’ for Ukrainians. Russia claims that its offensive against Severodonetsk was proceeding successfully after it took control of a district on the outskirts of the city. Moscow scaled aggression after the West supplied arms to war-torn Ukraine. Watch this report to know more.
