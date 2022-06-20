Putin’s missiles destroy Command Centre in Dnipropetrovsk

Putin’s missiles destroy Command Centre in Dnipropetrovsk; Ukraine Generals ‘killed’ in a strike.

As many as 50 Ukrainian armed force officers and generals have reportedly been killed after Russia launched Kalibr missiles to destroy Western-supplied M777 howitzers and armored vehicles.  Putin’s troops pounded a command center in eastern Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk, resulting in ‘heavy casualties’ for Ukrainians.  Russia claims that its offensive against Severodonetsk was proceeding successfully after it took control of a district on the outskirts of the city.  Moscow scaled aggression after the West supplied arms to war-torn Ukraine.  Watch this report to know more.

