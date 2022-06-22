Putin’s green signal to deploy nuke-capable Sarmat missiles; New worry for West
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he was “proud” of the action of his soldiers in Ukraine and announced that the new Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile would be commissioned by the end of the year. But, he said, “in the face of new threats and risks, Russia will further develop and strengthen its armed forces.” Russia had tested the Sarmat in April, raising the fears of a nuclear confrontation with the West.
