Putin’s Air Defence System Could be a Gamechanger – Ukraine

Why Putin’s New BuK-M3 Viking Air Defence System Could Be A Gamechanger In Ukraine War

As Russia fails to establish air superiority over Ukraine, Kremlin has reportedly thrown high-end surface-to-air missiles (SAMs) into the fray.  The latest addition to Russian airpower in Ukraine includes the 9K317M Buk-M3, known as the Viking in its export form.  According to reports, the M3 is the latest iteration of the self-propelled, medium-range Buk system.  Watch the video to find out how will the Buk-M3 air defense system help Russia gain air superiority over Ukraine.

NOTE: STL.News does not guarantee the accuracy of the information contained within the video as we have not independently verified it for accuracy.

Links:

World News
Air Defence System, CRUX, Invasion, Putin, Russia, Ukraine, War
1 views
LinkedinPin ItTumblrWhatsApp