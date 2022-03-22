Putin’s Air Defence System Could be a Gamechanger – Ukraine

Why Putin’s New BuK-M3 Viking Air Defence System Could Be A Gamechanger In Ukraine War
As Russia fails to establish air superiority over Ukraine, Kremlin has reportedly thrown high-end surface-to-air missiles (SAMs) into the fray. The latest addition to Russian airpower in Ukraine includes the 9K317M Buk-M3, known as the Viking in its export form. According to reports, the M3 is the latest iteration of the self-propelled, medium-range Buk system. Watch the video to find out how will the Buk-M3 air defense system help Russia gain air superiority over Ukraine.
NOTE: STL.News does not guarantee the accuracy of the information contained within the video as we have not independently verified it for accuracy.
Links: