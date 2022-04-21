Putin tells forces to seal off last Mariupol fighters

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered his troops not to storm the Azovstal steel plant, where the last group of Ukrainian fighters in Mariupol is holding out.
Instead, the president told them to seal it up so “not even a fly can escape” and said Russia has control of the strategic port city.
The massive, four-square-mile plant has become the last bastion of Ukrainian resistance in Mariupol.
Ukraine’s deputy prime minister has demanded that Russia allow an immediate humanitarian corridor for civilians to escape the steelworks in Mariupol.
