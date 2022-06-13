Putin signals control in Occupied Ukraine: Melitopol residents get Russian passports.
For the first time since over 100 days of the war in Ukraine, Russia has handed over its passports to a select few Ukrainian citizens who had asked for them. Marking Russia Day celebrations in several occupied cities of east and south Ukraine, Moscow-backed officials handed over passports to Ukrainians in Melitopol city. Russian flags were raised in some cities while bands played at concerts in some other parts of Ukraine to mark Russia Day. Celebrations were also reportedly held in Mariupol, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia. As per media reports in Ukraine, several locals avoided these celebrations amid war. Watch this video for more details.
