Justin Trudeau behaved like a dictator ‘of the worst kind’

A Member of the European Parliament has accused Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of conducting “a dictatorship of the worst kind” over his handling of this year’s Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa.
Croatia MEP Mislav Kolakusic made the strident comments while Prime Minister Trudeau took a two-day trip to Belgium.
“Canada, once a symbol of the modern world, has become a symbol of civil rights violation under your quasi-liberal boot in recent months,” he said.
“To you, these may be liberal methods; for many citizens of the world, it is a dictatorship of the worst kind. Rest assured that citizens of the world, united can stop any regime that wants to destroy citizens’ freedom, either by bombs or harmful pharmaceutical products.”
