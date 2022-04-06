India condemns Russia – Call for independent probe

India condemns Bucha killings blamed on Russia; Calls for an independent probe at United Nations.
India has condemned the killing of civilians at Bucha in Ukraine and backed the call for an independent investigation into the incident, the first time New Delhi has publicly censured actions blamed on Russian forces. Speaking at a meeting of the United Nations Security Council that was also addressed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, TS Tirumurti, the Indian representative to the UN, described reports of civilian killings in Bucha as “deeply disturbing”.
