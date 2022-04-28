European gas buyers bow to Putin’s Gas-for-Ruble’s demand

European gas buyers bow to Putin’s Gas-for-Rubles demand amid Ukraine War.
Some of Europe’s largest energy companies are turning to the Ruble sought by the Kremlin for gas imports. Financial Times reported that gas distributors in Germany, Austria, Hungary, and Slovakia are preparing to open rouble accounts at Gazprombank in Switzerland for continued gas supply from Russia. The move, FT reported, will undercut EU sanctions and deliver billions in critical cash to Russia’s economy. This comes a day after Russia cut gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland. Watch the video for more details.
