Ahyende Gray was Arrested by MPD for Weapon Offense in H Street Northwest

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon Offense: 1500 Block of H Street, Northwest

Washington DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District announced an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon offense that occurred on Sunday, June 14, 2020, in the 1500 block of H Street, Northwest.

At approximately 2:14 am, the suspect and victim were engaged in a verbal dispute at the listed location. During the dispute, the suspect stabbed the victim with a stick. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

On Sunday, June 14, 2020, 21 year-old Ahyende Gray, of No Fixed Address, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE