Agora (VOTE) Falls 0%, Underperforms the Crypto Market Sunday – InvestorsObserver

Agora (VOTE) has been relatively less volatile than the crypto market according to a recent analysis of the market. So far Sunday, the crypto has declined 0.09% to $0.0004597099187.

Low Volatility

InvestorsObserver gives Agora a low volatility rank of 24, placing it in the bottom 24% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge tracks this means that the rank represents its recent trends and isn’t overly influenced by a sudden spike – or two – in volatility.

VOTE’s low volatility reading comes with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has relatively narrow price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Agora price is well positioned going forward. With support around $0.00045767830746854 and resistance set at $0.000461868211316414. This leaves Agora with room to run before facing selling pressures.

What is a Token?

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

