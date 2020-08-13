Agents Watched 5 Pounds of Heroin Exchange Hands in Rest Area Near Topeka

(STL.News) – A Kansas man was sentenced Wednesday to six years in federal prison for heroin trafficking, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.

Terrance Wills, 42, Kansas City, Kan., pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin. In his plea, Wills admitted he met two other men, who had transported the heroin from Texas, at a rest area near Topeka. Investigators had been following the load – almost five pounds of heroin — since the couriers were stopped on Highway 54 near Meade, Kan.

McAllister commended the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Drug Enforcement Administration and Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Hunting for their work on the case.

