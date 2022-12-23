AGA Token (AGA) Falls 0.01%, Underperforms the Crypto Market Friday – InvestorsObserver

AGA Token (AGA) has been relatively average in terms of volatility when compared to other cryptocurrencies. So far Friday, the crypto has lost 1.33% to $0.05046227369.

InvestorsObserver is giving AGA Token a 35 Volatility Rank. Find out what this means to you and get the rest of the rankings on AGA Token!

Moderately Volatile

InvestorsObserver gives AGA Token a moderate volatility rank of 35, placing it in the bottom 35% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge takes into account meaning that one day won’t make or break its rank.

AGA’s moderate volatility reading is paired with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has moderate price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.AGA Token price is well positioned going forward. With support around $0.0471404434333805 and resistance around $0.0524754540215496. This leaves AGA Token with room to run before facing selling pressures.

What is a Token?

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

Stay In The Know

Subscribe to our daily morning update newsletter and never miss out on the need-to-know market news, movements, and more.

Thank you for signing up! You’re all set to receive the Morning Update newsletter