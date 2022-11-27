After quick multibagger returns, will these stocks turn into long-term misery for you?

NEW DELHI: After waiting in the wings for years, public sector stocks (PSUs) are having their moment in the sun in a year when benchmark indices have been highly volatile. Often touted as wealth destroyers and mainly sought for their high-dividend yields, PSU stocks have surprised the Street by offering multibagger returns.

The BSE PSU bank index has recorded 21% gains on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, beating Sensex’s 6% rise by a wide margin. Four stocks have rallied over 100% in this period, with the majority outperforming the benchmark index.

But what has pulled these stocks out of slumber?



“PSUs have underperformed for 15-20 years or so and a lot of interest has come back into them as these are stable economic times, we are in a cyclical upswing and businesses have good visibility as far as earnings are concerned. Overall, apart from oil companies, we have not seen much interference coming through by the government in the way the PSU companies are being run,” said Dipan Mehta, Director, Elixir Equities in an interaction with ET NOW.

By and large, government policies have not been negative for minority shareholders of PSU companies and all that is taking place is the re-rating of the price to earnings multiple, Mehta added.

Apart from this, analysts believe that various government initiatives across the industry are benefiting not just private-sector companies but even public-sector businesses.

“Whether one talks of defence or railways, one can see government initiatives for growing those sectors and specific initiatives as far as Make In India is concerned. Many of the defence and railways-focussed companies should benefit and the market has recognised the opportunity,” said Krishna Kumar Karwa, MD, Emkay Global said.

The Road Ahead



Indian equities, while putting up a strong show, are getting a surprise in the form of PSU bucket’s massive outperformance and this trend merits further tactical (satellite) allocation, Azeem Ahmed, Head – Portfolio Management Services (PMS) at Mutual Fund told ETMarkets.com.

Many of the privately-run companies have been rightly priced (if not overpriced), and from a long-term perspective, while you want to keep your “core” portfolio around better-run private companies, the “satellite” part can still be favoured towards PSU stocks, Ahmed added.

Technically speaking, PSU stocks, with a strong fundamental story, are on the cusp of multiyear breakouts, he added.

Similarly, Krishna Kumar Karwa said that on a macro basis, the opportunity seems to be very strong in PSU stocks, be it for the banking sector or defence or railways. “One should be looking to hold on to these stocks to decent returns even next year,” Karwa added.

With the market already at lifetime high levels, investors can book some profits in these stocks, suggested Girish Sodani, Head of Equity Market at Swastika in interaction with ETMarkets.com. “In the PSUs, investors can focus on dividend-paying stocks, like , , ,” Sodani said.

Not All Is Rosy



While many on the Street seem gung-ho on the PSU story, sceptics believe that PSU stocks have never worked as long-term bets and this time also the story is no different.

Ajay Srivastava, CEO, Dimensions Corporate Finance Services, told ET NOW that PSU stocks have done magical wonders in short periods on a number of occasions and then reality hits.

“Purely on the franchise, would you buy a PSU stock? The OMC stocks are decimated completely. Yes, sure there is excitement, and sure the returns are almost 30% in a year on the PSU index, but these stocks are meant to be traded and that is what the story is. They are not long-term stocks. One can be excited about the story but it will end in misery. If you hold on long enough, you will lose money. I can promise you this much,” Srivastava said.

(With data inputs by Ritesh Presswala)

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)

