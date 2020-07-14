Aegion Corporation Awarded $11.9 Million Wastewater Rehabilitation Contract from the City of Springfield, MO

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) today announced that its subsidiary, Insituform Technologies USA, LLC, has been awarded a wastewater rehabilitation contract valued at $11.9 million from the City of Springfield, Missouri.

Insituform will rehabilitate approximately 550,000 linear feet—the equivalent of more than 104 miles—of sanitary sewer main utilizing trenchless technology, including 8-inch to 36-inch cured-in-place (CIPP) pipe, designed to minimize costs and potential disruptions to the community. Crews will also perform closed-circuit TV (CCTV) inspections and cleaning.

Insituform has been awarded more than $30 million in contracts from the City of Springfield since 2011. Work on the latest project is expected to begin by early fall 2020 and conclude by the end of 2022.

Charles R. Gordon, Aegion’s President and CEO, said, “This large-scale project is a testament to the City of Springfield’s commitment to its residents, especially in the current environment. We look forward to once again helping the City rehabilitate and restore the integrity of vital infrastructure systems with our best-in-class trenchless solutions.”