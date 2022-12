© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A general view of VTB Capital building in London, Britain February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) – Stephen Browne and David Soden of Teneo have been appointed administrators of VTB Capital Plc after it was placed into administration on Dec 6, Teneo Financial Advisory said in a statement on Friday. Browne and Soden are now using sanctions licenses to realise frozen assets of the UK unit of the Russian bank, Teneo said.