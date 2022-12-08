Adani stocks among biggest, fastest and consistent wealth creators in last 5 years

The stocks of companies owned by world’s third richest billionaire Gautam Adani have emerged not just as multibaggers but also features in the list of India’s biggest, fastest and consistent wealth creators in the last 5 years.

According to ‘s annual wealth creation study, the list of fastest wealth creators is dominated by multibaggers and .

“For the second successive time, Adani Transmission has emerged the fastest wealth creator with a 2017-22 price CAGR of 106%,” the report said.

The list of top 10 fastest wealth creators also includes , Brightcom, , , , , and Mindtree.

The report said Rs 10 lakh invested in 2017 in these top 10 companies equally would be worth Rs 2.10 crore in 2022, a return CAGR of 84% vs 15% for the BSE Sensex.

Adani’s flagship Adani Enterprises, which has more than doubled in 2022 itself, has also been India’s most consistent performing stock during 2017-22. It has outperformed the BSE Sensex in all the last 5 years and has the highest price CAGR of 97%.

“Consistent wealth creation is a challenge – only 13 of the 100 wealth creators have outperformed in each of the 5 years,” Motilal Oswal said.

Adani Enterprises and Adani Transmission hold the top two slots in the list of top 10 all-around wealth creators. “It’s a credible feat by that it features in the top 10 all-around wealth creators despite not being in the top 10 in any individual category, biggest, fastest and consistent,” said the report adding that 6 out of the top 10 all-round wealth creators are also among the top 10 consistent wealth creators.

By making investors richer by Rs 2,538 crore during the last 5 years, Adani Transmission has emerged as the 7th largest wealth creator. The list is topped by , which has made investors richer by Rs 13 trillion.

“Our knowledge of Adani Group companies is limited. That said, it’s now a large and prominent group. It has grown fast and consistently also in the past five years. That has made their valuations very demanding,” Motilal Oswal co-founder and chairman Motilal Oswal told ET.

The sharp rally in Adani Group stocks has made Gautam Adani richer by $50 billion so far in the calendar year 2022. According to Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Adani is now the world’s third richest person, with a net worth estimated at $127 billion.

