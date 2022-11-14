Accumulating stocks? Keep two things in mind: Sudip Bandyopadhyay

“There is some challenge as far as rural demand is concerned. We do not believe that that is going to persist for a long time. But as things stand today, that is also a factor to be kept in mind,” says Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Group Chairman,

It is looking all good, globally, locally, inflation, flows, earnings. Is this as good as it gets? Markets climb the wall of worry but right now it looks like there is no worry in the world?

Yes, there are a lot of views in the market, particularly with the US CPI numbers and the talk that the Fed may not continue with a hawkish stance. If this persists, it is definitely good news for the global markets.

But as far as India is concerned, I would flag off a few issues which we have to keep in the back of our mind while we go about accumulating stocks or taking positions in the market.

Number one concern is oil prices. We should not lose sight of that and the talk of China coming out of the strict Covid Zero policy. There is a strong rumour that China is going to come out of this zero Covid policy to kickstart economic activity on full scale. That will definitely create significant demand for oil which was missing for quite some time and that definitely will put pressure and get the oil bulls excited. Oil price going up definitely is not good news for Indian markets or the Indian economy.

The second factor which we have to keep at the back of our mind is whether there is some challenge as far as rural demand is concerned. When the FMCG companies declared their results for the last quarter, pretty much everybody came back and said there is a problem with rural demand. We do not believe that that is going to persist for a long time. We expect that to normalise. But as things stand today, that is also a factor to be kept in mind.

So as far as I am concerned, I think these are the two points we have to keep watching. The rest of the news flow is good for India.

There’s a lot of action around Raymonds. They have moved into real estate and are looking at listing their manufacturing engineering business. Branded retail as a category has made a comeback and cotton prices are lower. What is your understanding of Raymonds as a franchise?

It is a fantastic franchise. Much before the brand and branding became popular, Raymonds had created a brand, somehow they were not able to benefit out of the creation of an iconic brand like Raymonds. So it will be a good thing if they are able to finally benefit out of the brand and as you rightly said, retail is back and cotton prices are down.

So, we are looking at a good year for their core business. We always knew that their real estate asset was sitting and they are trying to monetise it. I think it is in an advanced stage and that should benefit the company.

Separating the engineering business again is a good value unlocking opportunity and frees a lot of management bandwidth. It should be kept completely separate from the traditional business. Overall, I am positive. Unfortunately, the stock has disappointed time and again and pretty much all these ingredients have been for us to identify and point out to investors for quite some time but things have not worked the way we had been talking about.

So I will be a little cautious but there is absolutely no harm for a long term investor to get into Raymonds and wait for these kinds of things to happen. I am not sure whether it will happen in six months or we have to wait for one year plus.

