Abingdon, Va; Jury Convicts Tracy Leonard Brown of Distributing More than 500 Grams of Methamphetamine, Illegal Possession of Firearm at Conclusion of Three-Day Jury Trial

(STL.News) – At the conclusion of a three-day jury trial, jurors sitting in U.S. District Court in Abingdon convicted Tracy Leonard Brown of federal drug and gun charges related to the defendant’s distribution of methamphetamine. Acting United States Attorney Daniel P. Bubar and Ashan M. Benedict, Special Against in Charge of the Washington Field Office for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) made the announcement.

The jury convicted Brown, 45, on four counts—one count of possession with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, one count of possessing firearms after having been convicted of a crime punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year, and while knowingly being an unlawful user of a controlled substance, and one count of distribution of methamphetamine.

According to evidence presented at trial, Carroll County deputies arrested Brown on July 3, 2019, after a high-speed pursuit. Before the pursuit, Brown had been traveling north through Carroll County toward Wytheville and had been using a scout to avoid law enforcement. Searches of Brown’s person and car uncovered more than two pounds of methamphetamine, two pistols, digital scales, baggies, and roughly $3,800 in cash. The evidence also showed that Brown had sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant in Wytheville just weeks before the high-speed pursuit.

The investigation of the case was conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office; the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office; and the Virginia State Police. Assistant United State Attorneys Whit Pierce and Lena Busscher prosecuted the case for the United States.

