Abduraman Iseni Sentenced for Multiple Crimes

“Diamond Enterprise” Boss, Abduraman Iseni Sentenced To 51 Months In Prison In Connection With Criminal Acts Including Racketeering, Threats, Money Laundering, Fraud, And Gambling

(STL.News) Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced that ABDURAMAN ISENI, a/k/a “Diamond” was sentenced to 51 months in prison, based on his leadership of a multi-year racketeering enterprise from in or about 2017 through 2020, and criminal offenses related to threats, money laundering, bank fraud, false statements to a bank, and illegal gambling.

ISENI committed these offenses despite two prior federal convictions in the Southern District of New York for racketeering and money laundering. ISENI previously pled guilty before U.S. District Judge Andrew L. Carter, who imposed today’s sentence.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said: “Serving more than a decade in federal prison should have demonstrated to Abduraman Iseni the consequences of serious crimes. But instead, after his release he went back to racketeering, threats, money laundering, and other offenses. Today’s sentence should send a message that this Office will make every effort to hold dangerous, recidivist felons to account.”

According to the Indictment, public court filings, and statements made in court:

ISENI oversaw a racketeering enterprise referred to in the Indictment as the “Diamond Enterprise”. The Diamond Enterprise was an organized criminal group operating under ISENI’s direction. ISENI offered his protection, connections, and substantial influence in the criminal underworld to other members of the racketeering enterprise, in exchange for a share of their illegal profits.

The Diamond Enterprise thrived in part on the revenues generated by a network of illegal gambling parlors – “Sports Café,” “Friendly Café,” and “Oasis Café” – located throughout Brooklyn, that hosted underground poker games and hosted illegal sports books. Some of these revenues, in turn, were laundered through a series of bank accounts in an effort to conceal and facilitate the Enterprise’s continued operations.

In addition to the Enterprise’s operations, ISENI separately admitted to threatening a victim with physical violence, including an incident where he held a fork close to a co-defendant’s eye and threatened to jab it in, and a host of additional crimes, including money laundering, bank fraud conspiracy, and making false statements to a bank for the purpose of inducing the bank to release funds to which ISENI was not entitled.

Prior to this more recent conduct, Iseni was twice convicted of federal offenses in the Southern District of New York – a 1996 conviction for racketeering and a 2012 conviction for money laundering – and served over a decade in federal prison.

In addition to his prison term, ISENI, 56, of Staten Island, was sentenced to three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to forfeit $349,000 and to pay a $5,000 fine.

Mr. Williams praised the outstanding work of FBI New York’s Balkans and Middle East Organized Crime Squad, the FBI’s Newark Office, the United States Customs and Border Protection, the Department of State Diplomatic Security Service, the Small Business Administration Office of the Inspector General, the Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General, the New York State Liquor Authority, and the New York City Police Department, for their investigative efforts and ongoing support and assistance with the case.

The prosecution of this case is being overseen by the Office’s Money Laundering and Transnational Criminal Enterprises Unit. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Samuel L. Raymond and David R. Felton are in charge of the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today