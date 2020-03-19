Abbott Receives FDA Emergency Use of Authorization & Launches Test for Coronavirus

– The test will be used on the company’s m2000 RealTime system that is currently available in hospitals and molecular laboratories in the U.S.

– Abbott shipping 150,000 laboratory tests immediately; tests already sent to hospital and academic medical center labs in 18 states including Illinois, California, New York, Massachusetts and Washington

– Company scaling up production at its U.S. manufacturing location to reach capacity for 1 million tests per week by end of March

ABBOTT PARK, IL (STL.News) Abbott (NYSE: ABT) announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the company’s molecular test for novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Abbott is immediately shipping 150,000 Abbott RealTime SARS-CoV-2 EUA tests to existing customers in the U.S. The tests are used on the company’s m2000™ RealTime System. Abbott will be working with health systems and government authorities to deploy additional m2000 systems where they are needed.

“A global challenge like coronavirus requires the commitment and cooperation of everyone who has the ability to help address it,” said Miles D. White, chairman and chief executive officer, Abbott. “I’m proud of the Abbott team and what they’ve accomplished in such a short period of time, and I want to thank the Administration and the FDA for their partnership in making this happen.”