92 Election Ballots Found in Seattle Dumpster

Federal postal investigators examine undelivered election ballots found at Golden Gardens Park as King County officials issue replacements ahead of the November 3 election.

SEATTLE, WA – October 23, 2026 (STL.News) Federal authorities are investigating the discovery of 92 undelivered election ballots in a dumpster at Golden Gardens Park in Seattle, Washington, raising questions about election-mail security less than two weeks before the November 3 general election.

King County Elections confirmed that officials found two bins of election mail at the popular waterfront park in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood. Election officials recovered the ballots and issued replacements to the affected voters.

FOX 13 Seattle and KIRO 7 News reported the incident Thursday, October 22. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service has been notified and is investigating how the election materials ended up in the dumpster.

The Seattle Police Department also responded and searched 26 additional trash bins across two parking lots at the park. Officers did not discover additional ballots during that search, according to KIRO 7.

Although authorities have confirmed the discovery, investigators have not publicly established whether the ballots were stolen, improperly discarded, or abandoned under other circumstances.

Election officials have cautioned against assuming that the incident represents a deliberate effort to interfere with voting.

Election Officials Confirm 92 Ballots Recovered

The discovery involved two bins of undelivered election mail, according to King County Elections.

KIRO 7 reported that election officials recovered 92 ballots and reissued ballots to the corresponding voters.

The replacement process matters because Washington conducts elections primarily by mail, making reliable delivery essential to election administration.

Voters rely on the postal system to receive election materials, though they may return completed ballots through official ballot drop boxes or designated voting centers.

The discovery at Golden Gardens Park occurred during the distribution and voting period for Washington’s November general election.

King County Elections began mailing ballots on October 14, and officials advised residents that their election materials should arrive between October 15 and October 19.

The timing means the county discovered the discarded ballots after its expected delivery window.

While the county has issued replacements to the 92 affected voters, the incident raises questions about how election mail was handled before it reached its intended recipients.

Investigators have not publicly identified who placed the bins in the dumpster or how the mail ended up there.

Federal Postal Inspectors Investigating

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the federal law enforcement agency that investigates crimes involving the nation’s mail system, is examining the incident.

Its involvement matters because election mail moves through the federal postal system, and interference with mail delivery can implicate federal criminal statutes.

However, opening an investigation does not establish that a crime occurred or that any individual committed wrongdoing.

Authorities must determine whether the ballots were intentionally removed from the mail system, whether other mail was involved, and how the materials reached the park.

FOX 13 Seattle reported that election officials notified both the U.S. Postal Service and the Postal Inspection Service after the discovery.

Seattle police conducted a separate search of the surrounding trash containers.

According to KIRO 7, officers examined 26 bins in two parking lots and found no additional election ballots.

The reported search suggests authorities sought to determine whether someone had discarded more election materials nearby.

As of the latest reporting reviewed for this article, investigators had not publicly announced an arrest, identified a suspect, or released a final explanation.

Officials Say Ballots May Not Have Been the Target

King County Elections has indicated that general mail theft is one possible explanation for the discovery.

In comments reported by FOX 13 Seattle, election officials explained that ballots sometimes get discarded during incidents where thieves take mail for other purposes.

Officials said their experience with previous election cycles and information from law enforcement indicate that ballots are frequently abandoned rather than specifically targeted.

That distinction is important.

The discovery of election ballots in a dumpster is a confirmed incident. A deliberate attempt to manipulate election results is a separate allegation that would require supporting evidence.

Investigators have not publicly established that the 92 ballots were targeted because they were election materials.

Nor has the available reporting established that voters had completed the ballots or that they represented votes already cast.

The materials were described as undelivered ballots, indicating that the immediate problem concerned election-mail distribution rather than the confirmed destruction of counted votes.

Nevertheless, the incident shows how interference with ordinary mail delivery can disrupt election administration.

Even when ballots are not the intended target, their disappearance can prevent voters from receiving election materials on time.

Replacement Ballots Issued to Affected Voters

King County Elections confirmed it issued replacement ballots to all 92 affected voters.

The county maintains a process allowing voters to obtain replacements when original ballots are lost, damaged, or never received.

According to its official election guidance, residents can request replacement materials through the county’s online voter information system.

Voters may also visit the King County Elections office in Renton or an authorized vote center.

The county also offers an online option that lets eligible voters access, mark, and print replacement ballots.

These procedures provide alternatives when normal mail delivery fails.

Importantly, a missing original ballot does not automatically mean a voter loses the opportunity to participate.

Election officials can provide replacement materials and use established verification procedures to determine which returned ballot to accept.

King County also encourages residents to track their ballots through its online election system.

Tracking can help voters confirm whether a ballot has been received and processed, giving them another chance to resolve problems before election deadlines.

Residents who have not received their election materials are encouraged to contact King County Elections rather than wait until Election Day.

The county’s voter assistance telephone number is 206-296-8683.

Discovery Comes During Major Election Preparations

The incident occurred as King County prepared to administer voting for the November 3, 2026, general election.

In an October 7 election advisory, King County Elections projected approximately 75% voter turnout.

That projection represented roughly 1.1 million returned ballots from approximately 1.45 million registered voters.

The figures illustrate the scale of the county’s election operation and its dependence on accurate ballot distribution and processing.

Election officials announced that ballots would begin mailing October 14 and that official drop boxes would open October 15.

The county advised residents to contact election officials if their ballots had not arrived by October 19.

The Golden Gardens discovery therefore occurred when voters were already expected to have received their ballots and begun returning them.

King County’s election calendar identifies October 26 as the deadline for online and mailed voter registration updates.

Eligible residents may still register in person through Election Day.

Official ballot drop boxes and vote centers close at 8 p.m. Pacific time on November 3. Pacific time on November 3.

For mailed ballots, Washington requires a qualifying Election Day postmark for timely submission.

Election administrators encourage voters to return their ballots early to avoid potential postal delays.

Election-Mail Security Under Scrutiny

The incident highlights a distinction between the security of election administration systems and the physical security of election mail before it reaches voters.

Election offices can establish procedures to issue ballots, track their status, verify signatures, and process returned votes.

However, mailed ballots must also pass through delivery systems that can be affected by theft, mishandling, transportation problems, or other disruptions.

When election materials disappear during delivery, officials must identify affected voters and ensure they have a meaningful opportunity to obtain replacements.

The Golden Gardens incident illustrates that challenge.

Authorities recovered 92 ballots, and election officials issued replacements.

The cause of the original delivery failure remains unresolved.

The investigation may help determine whether the ballots were part of a broader mail-theft incident or whether another explanation accounts for their presence in the dumpster.

The distinction matters because the appropriate response depends on the evidence.

A theft investigation would focus on identifying those responsible for unlawfully taking mail. A delivery-handling problem could raise different questions about procedures and accountability.

Until investigators establish the circumstances, neither explanation should be presented as a confirmed finding.

No Confirmed Evidence of Election Result Manipulation

Reports of discarded ballots can spark significant public concern, especially during an active election.

However, the available evidence must be separated from speculation.

Authorities have confirmed that they recovered undelivered election ballots from a dumpster.

They also confirmed that they issued replacement ballots and that federal postal investigators are examining the circumstances.

Those facts do not establish that completed votes were discarded, that ballots were fraudulently cast, or that election results were altered.

No such findings have been publicly established in the reporting reviewed for this article.

The discovery should therefore be understood as a confirmed election-mail security incident with an unresolved cause.

The federal investigation may ultimately establish whether criminal conduct occurred.

Until then, conclusions about intent or election interference would go beyond the verified information.

What Happens Next?

King County Elections’ immediate priority has been ensuring affected voters receive replacement ballots before the general election.

The broader investigation remains with federal postal authorities.

Several important questions remain unanswered, including who placed the election mail in the dumpster, how long the materials had been there, and whether any other mail was affected.

Investigators have not publicly explained whether surveillance footage, postal delivery records, or other evidence has identified the person responsible.

No publicly confirmed announcement has also been made of criminal charges connected to the discovery.

As Election Day approaches, King County residents who believe their ballots are missing can contact election officials, request replacements, and check their ballot status.

The county’s established voting calendar will govern the November 3 election.

For now, the confirmed facts are that officials recovered 92 undelivered ballots from a Seattle dumpster, issued replacement ballots, and a federal investigation is underway.

The case underscores the importance of protecting election mail, responding promptly to delivery failures, and distinguishing verified election-security incidents from unsupported allegations about voting outcomes.

STL.News will continue to follow the investigation and report additional findings as election officials or federal authorities confirm them.