Biohaven Faces New Securities Investigation

NEW YORK – September 11, 2026 (STL.News) Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN) is facing a new securities investigation after the biotechnology company’s shares fell nearly 15% following disclosure that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration placed a partial clinical hold on new patient enrollment in trials involving its experimental epilepsy treatment BHV-7000, also known as opakalim.

Levi & Korsinsky LLP announced Friday that it is investigating potential federal securities law claims on behalf of Biohaven investors. The announcement comes one day after Biohaven shares fell $2.21, or about 14.73%, after the FDA action was disclosed.

The latest development is particularly significant because BHVN already faces a separate federal securities class action filed in 2025. That case has progressed to an amended complaint and a motion to dismiss.

The two matters should not be confused. The newly announced Levi & Korsinsky inquiry involving the FDA’s partial clinical hold is currently an investigation, not a newly filed securities class action.

No court has determined that BHVN or its executives violated federal securities laws in connection with the FDA action, and announcing an investigation does not establish wrongdoing.

FDA Places Partial Hold on Biohaven Program

The underlying development became public after BHVN disclosed that the FDA had issued a partial clinical hold letter dated Sept. 4, 2026.

According to BHVN’s Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the issue emerged during nonclinical characterization of certain metabolites of BHV-7000 observed during rodent testing.

Biohaven said it provided information about the ongoing nonclinical studies to regulatory authorities worldwide.

The FDA determined it had insufficient information on one specific metabolite to adequately assess its potential risks to human subjects, according to the SEC filing. Consequently, regulators instructed Biohaven to stop enrolling new patients until it completes additional clarifying nonclinical studies.

The restriction is important, but it is not a complete clinical hold.

BHVN said patients already randomized into the BHV-7000 program can continue receiving the drug. More than 600 patients fall into that category.

The company also reported that BHV7000-303, one of two pivotal studies involving refractory focal epilepsy, is fully enrolled and randomized. Dosing in that trial continues.

BHVN said topline results from the study remain on track for the second half of 2026.

More than 1,200 participants have received BHV-7000 in clinical studies to date, the company said, and the drug has generally been safe and well tolerated.

The company also cautioned that BHV-7000 metabolism differs between rodents and humans. Therefore, the significance of the metabolite identified during rodent testing may not necessarily translate into a comparable human safety concern.

That distinction could become crucial both to the drug’s regulatory future and to any securities litigation that might eventually arise from the FDA action.

Biohaven Shares Fall Nearly 15%

Investors reacted sharply to the disclosure.

BHVN shares fell approximately 14.7% on Sept. 10, closing around $12.79 after losing more than $2 per share.

The decline was large enough to immediately attract the attention of shareholder litigation firms.

Levi & Korsinsky announced that it is examining whether potential violations of federal securities laws occurred and is seeking information from Biohaven investors who suffered losses.

The law firm’s investigation appears likely to focus on the timing and content of Biohaven’s previous disclosures about opakalim, particularly statements concerning its safety profile and clinical prospects.

However, an investigation should not be interpreted as evidence of a securities violation.

A securities law firm can investigate potential claims before determining whether sufficient facts exist to file a complaint. Any future plaintiff would ultimately have to establish the elements required under applicable securities laws, including materially false or misleading statements or omissions and other required elements.

Earlier Biohaven Statements Draw Attention

One issue highlighted in the new investigation announcement is the timeline leading up to the FDA action.

On Aug. 10, Biohaven issued a business update discussing BHV-7000 and describing the treatment as continuing to demonstrate a favorable safety profile in a proof-of-concept study.

Then, on Aug. 26, Biohaven announced a major licensing agreement with SK Biopharmaceuticals involving its Kv7 ion-channel platform, including opakalim.

Approximately two weeks later, the FDA partial clinical hold became public.

The proximity of those events could become an important area of examination for shareholder attorneys.

A central question in any securities investigation is generally not simply whether a company experienced a negative development. Biotechnology companies regularly encounter clinical, regulatory, and commercialization risks.

Instead, investigators typically examine whether management possessed material information before the market learned about it and whether previous public statements remained accurate and complete in light of information known at the time.

No finding currently shows that Biohaven improperly withheld material information.

In fact, Biohaven’s SEC disclosure provides important information that complicates any simplistic interpretation of the timeline.

SK Biopharmaceuticals Knew About the Data

Biohaven specifically disclosed that SK Biopharmaceuticals received the relevant information before entering into the licensing transaction.

According to Biohaven’s Sept. 4 Form 8-K, Biohaven fully disclosed all clinical and nonclinical data — including information related to the metabolite characterization submitted to global regulatory authorities — to SK Biopharmaceuticals before signing the licensing agreement.

That is a significant fact.

It indicates Biohaven’s commercial partner had access to the metabolite information when it agreed to the transaction, although that does not independently resolve questions about what information was disclosed to public investors.

The Aug. 26 licensing agreement potentially carries substantial financial value.

Under the announced transaction, SK Biopharmaceuticals is to obtain an exclusive, royalty-bearing worldwide license covering Biohaven’s Kv7 ion-channel platform, including opakalim and other Kv7 compounds.

Biohaven said the arrangement could generate upfront and milestone payments totaling as much as approximately $795 million, plus royalties.

The transaction was designed to pair Biohaven’s Kv7 portfolio with SK Biopharmaceuticals’ epilepsy development and commercialization capabilities.

Opakalim is being developed as a selective Kv7.2/Kv7.3 potassium-channel activator for focal epilepsy.

The drug is potentially important to Biohaven’s future pipeline, making regulatory developments involving the program particularly consequential to investors.

FDA Setback Comes During Difficult Period

The partial clinical hold also follows other setbacks in Biohaven’s drug-development pipeline.

Biohaven’s current corporate structure resulted from Pfizer’s 2022 acquisition of the former Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company and its migraine portfolio. Pfizer subsequently placed other development-stage assets into the current Biohaven.

The company has since encountered setbacks involving several experimental programs.

Opakalim itself previously failed to achieve the primary endpoint in a study involving major depressive disorder, although the company has continued development of the drug for epilepsy.

The FDA’s partial hold therefore increases attention on upcoming epilepsy data.

One pivotal epilepsy study is already fully enrolled and remains active, meaning investors could receive another major data point on Opakalim in the second half of 2026.

The duration of the enrollment interruption in the affected study remains another significant question.

Biohaven will need to provide additional nonclinical information addressing the metabolite before the FDA allows new enrollment to resume.

Biohaven Already Faces Securities Class Action

The new investigation is also not Biohaven’s first encounter with shareholder litigation.

A separate securities class action was filed against Biohaven and certain company officers on July 14, 2025, in the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut.

The case is 3:25-cv-01120.

Biohaven’s own SEC filings provide an updated account of that litigation.

According to the company’s Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, plaintiffs filed an amended complaint on March 16, 2026.

The amended case alleges claims on behalf of a proposed class of investors who purchased Biohaven shares between March 24, 2023, and Jan. 5, 2026.

That expanded period differs from the March 24, 2023, through May 14, 2025 period identified in notices associated with the original complaint.

The amended allegations involve statements concerning two separate Biohaven drug programs.

Plaintiffs challenge certain statements or omissions concerning the outlook and clinical evidence supporting troriluzole as a potential treatment for spinocerebellar ataxia.

The amended complaint also addresses statements involving opakalim, but in a different indication: its efficacy and clinical prospects as a potential treatment for bipolar disorder.

Plaintiffs allege violations of Section 10(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and SEC Rule 10b-5.

The individual defendants also face allegations under Section 20(a), which can impose liability on certain controlling persons for underlying securities violations.

Biohaven disputes the allegations.

In its SEC filing, the company says the claims lack merit.

Biohaven filed a motion to dismiss on May 18, 2026, meaning the earlier litigation remained contested at the pleading stage as of the company’s latest disclosed procedural update.

A motion to dismiss asks the court to determine whether the plaintiffs’ allegations are legally sufficient to proceed. It does not determine whether the underlying allegations are true.

Multiple Law Firms Have Been Connected to BHVN Litigation

The existing Biohaven litigation has attracted involvement from several securities litigation firms.

Publicly available case information identifies firms associated with the matter, including Pomerantz LLP and Levi & Korsinsky.

Pomerantz was selected to lead the proposed investor class earlier in 2026.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP was among the firms that previously publicized the original Biohaven class action and solicited investors concerning the litigation.

The earlier litigation is particularly relevant to Friday’s announcement because opakalim already appears in the amended securities allegations, though the underlying factual issues differ.

The existing case concerns earlier representations involving opakalim’s prospects in bipolar disorder, while Friday’s investigation concerns the newly disclosed FDA action involving the drug’s epilepsy development program and nonclinical metabolite findings.

Any new litigation based on the September 2026 events would therefore have to be evaluated independently.

What Investigators May Examine

The new investigation could focus on several points in the chronology.

Investigators may examine when Biohaven first became aware of the metabolite issue, how the company characterized BHV-7000’s safety profile in previous public disclosures, when it submitted information to regulatory authorities, and whether it should have disclosed any information to investors sooner.

They could also examine public statements made before and around the SK Biopharmaceuticals transaction.

But Biohaven’s disclosure that SK Biopharmaceuticals received all relevant clinical and nonclinical data before signing the licensing agreement is an important part of the factual record.

The FDA also has not concluded that BHV-7000 is unsafe for humans.

Instead, the agency determined that it needs additional information to assess the potential risk associated with a specific metabolite.

Existing patients are continuing treatment, and one pivotal epilepsy trial is already fully enrolled.

Those facts distinguish the action from a full clinical hold that stops an entire development program.

BHVN Investors Face Two Separate Legal Matters

Investors following Biohaven should therefore distinguish between the company’s two securities-related situations.

The 2025 federal securities class action is an actual lawsuit. It has an amended complaint, an appointed lead plaintiff, and a pending motion to dismiss.

The Sept. 11, 2026 Levi & Korsinsky announcement is an investigation stemming from the FDA’s partial clinical hold and Biohaven’s resulting stock decline.

This review did not identify any new complaint arising from the September FDA development.

That distinction matters because shareholder law-firm announcements sometimes use terminology that can make an investigation appear similar to pending litigation. An investigation inquires whether potentially actionable claims exist; a class action requires a complaint to be filed in court.

For Biohaven, the next developments could be important on several fronts.

The company must complete additional nonclinical work the FDA requested. Regulators must then determine whether the information is sufficient to permit new enrollment to resume.

Biohaven also expects topline results from its fully enrolled pivotal epilepsy study during the second half of 2026.

Meanwhile, the federal court in Connecticut will eventually have to address Biohaven’s effort to dismiss the existing securities case.

Shareholder attorneys will also examine whether the circumstances surrounding the September FDA disclosure justify additional litigation.

For now, Biohaven investors face a sharp stock-price decline, uncertainty surrounding an important experimental drug and a new securities investigation — but no judicial finding that Biohaven committed securities fraud in connection with the FDA’s partial clinical hold.

Sources: Biohaven Ltd. SEC Form 8-K filed in connection with the Sept. 4, 2026 FDA partial clinical hold; Biohaven SEC Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026; Biohaven/SK Biopharmaceuticals Aug. 26, 2026 licensing disclosures; Levi & Korsinsky/SueWallSt investor investigation notice; federal securities litigation records.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for news and informational purposes only and does not constitute legal or investment advice. The announcement of a law-firm investigation does not establish that Biohaven Ltd. or any of its officers violated securities laws. Allegations in pending litigation are allegations only unless proven in court. Biohaven has stated that the claims in its existing shareholder litigation are without merit and is defending the case.