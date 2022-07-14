Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Honors Two Northern District of California Department of Justice Employees As Part of 69th Annual Attorney General’s Awards

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland announced the recipients for the 69th Annual Attorney General’s Awards, recognizing Department of Justice employees and partners for extraordinary contributions to the enforcement of our nation’s laws. This year, 298 Justice Department employees received awards, while 54 non-department individuals are also being honored for their work.

“This year’s awardees have served selflessly to further the Department’s important work upholding the rule of law, keeping our country safe, and protecting civil rights,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “I am proud to recognize these individuals for their professionalism, skill, and leadership, and I am grateful for their service to our Department and our nation.”

Recipients of the 69th Annual Attorney General’s Awards include Assistant U.S. Attorney Ben S. Kingsley and Paralegal Specialist Jonathan Birch, both of whom are employed with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California. Kingsley and Birch received the Attorney General’s Award for Fraud Prevention, an award to recognize exceptional dedication and effort to prevent, investigate, and prosecute fraud, white-collar crimes, and official corruption.

The Attorney General awarded two Fraud Prevention Awards this year. Along with Kingsley and Birch, recipients of the first Award for Fraud Prevention included Assistant U.S. Attorneys Abraham C. Meltzer, Alexander B. Schwab, and Carolyn S. Small; Paralegal Specialist Yeni Gomez for the Central District of California; Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel Ryan for the Western District of North Carolina; Trial Attorney Alexander T. Pogozelski, Civil Frauds Section, Civil Division; Postal Inspector Megan Bradley, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, U.S. Postal Service; Special Agent Paul Richard, Office Inspector General, Federal Housing Finance Agency; Special Agent Ryan Wat Office of Inspector General, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau; Special Agents Armando Delgado-Campos and Albert Fontana, FBI; and Special Agent Kelvin Zwiefelhofer, Office of Inspector General, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

The second Award for Fraud Prevention was presented to Assistant U.S. Attorney Francis D. Murray for the Middle District of Florida; Special Agents Kristy L. Anderson, Alvis A. Lockhart, and Yenixa Perez, Tampa Field Office, Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement; and Task Force Officer Ryan P. Doherty, Tampa Field Office, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

U.S. Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds said, “It is always special to see the great work of the employees of this district recognized by the Attorney General of the United States. I am gratified to see the talent and hard-work of these employees acknowledged.”

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today